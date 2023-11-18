Himachal HC stays takeover of Wildflower Hall in Shimla

Shimla, Nov 18 The Himachal Pradesh High Court on Saturday stayed the takeover of high-end British-era Wildflower Hall hotel at Mashobra on the outskirts of Shimla by the state government.

The government had earlier moved the high court for the execution of the arbitration order in its favour.

Earlier, the government had taken over the hotel from the Oberoi Group.

A government spokesperson said the takeover of the hotel was done as per the high court order. He said the Oberoi Group owed almost Rs 120 crore to the state and the matter had been in arbitration with the final order coming in favour of the government.

