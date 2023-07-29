Himachal High Court gets 3 new judges

July 29 Advocates Ranjan Sharma and Bipin Chander Negi and judicial officer Rakesh Kainthla, all belonging to the state, have been appointed as the Judges of the Himachal Pradesh High Court.

The Department of Justice has issued notification in this regard, following the recommendation for their appointment as judges by the Supreme Court collegium.

The swearing in ceremony will take place at Raj Bhawan on July 31 at 9.15 am.

Sharma was born on August 21, 1968 and hails from Dharamsala. He did his schooling from Government School, Dharmsala and was awarded gold medal in L.L.B from Rohatak University.

Negi was born at Shong village in Sangla tehsil of Kinnaur district. He did his schooling from St. Edward’s School, Shimla and Delhi Public School, RK Puram, New Delhi. Thereafter, he did his B.A Economics (Honours) from Sri Ram College of Commerce, Delhi University, and LLB from H.P. University, Shimla.

Enrolled as an advocate in 1994 and designated senior advocate in 2015, Negi has practiced in different fields of law.

Kainthla was born on May 23, 1968 in Shimla. He did his schooling from D.A.V. School, Lakkar Bazaar, Shimla, and graduated from Government College, Sanjauli, Shimla. Thereafter, he did L.L.B. from H.P. University, Shimla in 1991.

