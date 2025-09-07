Himachal High Court sets up fund to help those 'struggling to rebuild lives'

Shimla, Sep 7 Exhibiting a humane approach towards building resilience and supporting natural calamity-hit communities, the Himachal Pradesh High Court has set up a dedicated voluntary fund with an appeal to "call of conscience" to help those “struggling to rebuild their lives”.

Observing the state "is passing through an extraordinary tragedy with relentless rains, cloudburst, and landslides that have brought untold devastation, leaving behind a trail of loss, despair, and destruction", Chief Justice Gurmeet Singh Sandhawalia, the brain behind the initiative to establish dedicated “Chief Justice Disaster Relief Fund 2025”, in a circular observed that in some districts a few families have been displaced, homes have vanished, and livelihoods have been shattered.

The High Court has called upon members of the judicial and legal fraternity to make voluntary contributions.

The initiative, anchored in the Legal Services Authorities Act, is being coordinated under the guidance of Supreme Court Justice Surya Kant, the Executive Chairman of the National Legal Services Authority.

Officers of the legal services authorities have been tasked with identifying the worst-hit families and areas to ensure that aid -- both monetary and in-kind, such as clothes and utensils -- reaches those most in need.

In a circular issued by the High Court Registrar-General on behalf of the Chief Justice, the court observed: "Every single contribution, small or large, will be a step towards restoring hope and dignity for thousands who have lost everything."

The fund will operate through a dedicated savings account at UCO Bank, High Court Complex, Shimla (Account No. 18330110060070; IFSC Code UCBA0001833), with a QR code made available for direct transfers.

The Registrar (Accounts) of the High Court has been appointed the nodal officer for receipt of contributions, with disbursement routed through the State Legal Services Authority and District Legal Services Authorities.

Justice Vivek Singh Thakur, the senior-most judge of the High Court after CJ Sandhawalia and the Executive Chairman of the State Legal Services Authority, will oversee the relief operations, which will also involve paralegal volunteers and panel lawyers at designated distribution points across districts.

The appeal extends to all tiers of the judicial and legal ecosystem in Himachal Pradesh -- High Court judges, the Advocate-General, District and Sessions Judges, bar associations, judicial officers, and High Court Registry officials, urging them to actively participate in the fund.

This fund reflects the high court’s relief efforts in 2023, when unprecedented weather similarly displaced families and damaged infrastructure, and underscores its proactive engagement in addressing humanitarian needs alongside its judicial functions.

Meanwhile, the state government has pegged a loss of Rs 3,959 crore.

Till now, the spells of rain have continued during the monsoon, and the figure of damage is increasing in all 12 districts of the state. The Indian Air Force was deployed for rescue operations of the Manimahesh Yatra stranded pilgrims. The government has been demanding a special relief package from the Central government.

In June, 31 people died in the Seraj assembly constituency of Mandi district and road connectivity to all places was cut off. After that, Kullu, Kangra, Mandi and now Chamba district were badly impacted. As per the official data, the death toll is 366 to date.

The State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) on Sunday reported that 869 roads remain blocked, while 1,572 power supply lines and 389 water supply schemes have been disrupted.

During the Monsoon Session of the Assembly, the government passed a resolution to declare the state a national disaster-hit state in view of the unprecedented disaster situation.

In 2023, Himachal Pradesh suffered a loss of more than Rs 10,000 crore due to natural disasters. In 2024, too, Shimla and Kullu districts bore the brunt of natural calamity.

