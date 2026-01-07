Himachal: HRTC pensioners hit streets against govt apathy

Shimla, Jan 7 Retired employees of Himachal Pradesh Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) have taken to the streets, raising their voice against delayed pensions and demanding that the state government plug the gaps and restore their old-age pension as well as medical allowances at the earliest.

A group of pensioners, angry over non-payment of pension on time, demonstrated against the state administration and questioned the reasons behind the inordinate delay.

The retired HRTC employees staged a demonstration outside the old bus stand complex in Una and also raised slogans against the unjust treatment meted out to them.

The pensioners said that the government should have been extra vigilant in providing them a regular and dignified pension at this vulnerable stage of their lives, but instead, they are being forced to struggle for their rights.

They claimed that the government is disbursing pensions in instalments, dividing them into different age groups, which has created inequality and confusion.

“Under the current system, pensioners above 75 years, above 65 years, above 63 years, and above 58 years are receiving pensions at different times. This is not only causing financial hardship but also increasing mental stress for the pensioners,” said one of the senior citizens.

Naresh Sharma, an office-bearer of HRTC retired employees' welfare organisation, objected to this policy and said that it is extremely unfortunate that the elderly are being forced to come on the streets in the biting cold and demanded that all pensioners be given a uniform and lump-sum pension.

They have said that they were deprived of a 3 per cent dearness allowance (DA) instalment.

An elderly Naresh Sharma said, "All the pensioners are forced to come here in this biting cold. We are not receiving our pensions on time. Last month's pension was paid in four instalments. All employees should receive their pensions in a single payment. Other employees have been given a 3 per cent dearness allowance (DA), but we have been denied. Medical bills are also not being reimbursed after retirement. If the government provides pensions on time, we wouldn't need to form organisations or stage protests."

