Himachal minister opens Buddhist community hall in Kinnaur

Rekong Peo (Himachal Pradesh), Aug 9 Himachal Pradesh Revenue and Tribal Development Minister Jagat Singh on Saturday inaugurated a Buddhist community hall constructed at a cost of Rs 1.16 crore in Sumra, the last village of Kinnaur district.

On this occasion, Lahaul and Spiti legislator Anuradha Rana were also present.

The minister said the state government is opening boarding schools in the district, which has been started from Kanam, where currently 30 students are studying.

A provision of Rs 6 crore has been made in the budget for opening boarding schools in Pooh, Rarang and Nichar villages.

He announced to give Rs 6 lakh for the construction of a welcome gate in Sumra, Rs 2 lakh for utensils of a Buddhist temple, Rs 1 lakh each to Mahila Mandals of Shalkhar and Khotang for furniture and Rs 1.5 lakh to Mahila Mandal in lower Chango for a generator.

After this, the minister visited Shalkhar and Chango villages and participated in public meetings and directed the departments concerned to resolve the problems related to water, road, health and gardening of the villagers immediately.

The minister said the government is committed to the all-round development of tribal areas and preservation of cultural heritage.

He also gave information related to Forest Rights Act and MNREGA (Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act). Meanwhile, to mark the World Tribal Day an awareness programme was organised at Gram Panchayat of Punang in Tapri subdivision.

Forty-five participants attended the awareness programme at Gram Panchayat in Punang. Panchayat Secretary, ward members, Mahila Mandal, Yuvak Mandal and locals participated in the awareness programme.

They were informed about NALSA (Protection and Enforcement of Tribal Rights) Scheme, 2015, Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989 and Scheduled Tribes and Other Traditional Forest Dwellers (Recognition of Forest Rights) Act, 2006.

