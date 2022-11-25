Himachal Pradesh: 16 injured after bus overturns in Bilaspur

In a tragic incident, as many as 16 passengers were injured after a bus overturned near Bilaspur, said officials.

As per reports, the bus had 43 passengers onboard and the accident occurred at around 1 AM.

"16 passengers were injured after a bus overturned near Bilaspur late last night. A total of 43 passengers including the driver and conductor were on the bus. Four critical passengers have been shifted to PGIMER, 12 under treatment at Bilaspur," said DC Pankaj Rai.

Further details are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

