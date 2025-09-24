Himachal Pradesh: 73-Year Old Actor Playing King Dashrath Dies On Stage During Ramlila; Video Emerges

A 73-year-old actor, who was playing the role of Lord Ram's father King Dashrath, died on stage while enacting a scene during a Ramlila in Himachal Pradesh’s Chamba . The actor, Amresh Mahajan, was playing the role of King Dashrath. The actor, Amresh Mahajan, suffered a heart attack and fell on the stage while enacting a scene. around 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday night. The Ramlila was being staged at Chamba’s Chaugan Maidan The Sita Swayamvara was scheduled for the second day of the Ramlila. While all the actors were delivering their dialogues, suddenly, senior actor Amresh Mahajan (73), playing Dashrath, leaned toward his companion’s shoulder.

हिमाचल प्रदेश के चंबा में आयोजित रामलीला में दशरथ का रोल प्ले कर रहे 73 साल के अमरेश की अचानक मौत हो गई। उन्होंने इस बार पहले की कह दिया था कि ये उनकी आखिरी रामलीला होगी। राम–सीता स्वयंवर से पहले दशरथ दरबार के दौरान ये घटनाक्रम हुआ। pic.twitter.com/oBFoqslcEA — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) September 24, 2025

The fellow actors thought he was acting and remained silent. However, panic spread when it was realised that the actor had lost consciousness and he was rushed to the hospital. Doctors declared him dead at the hospital. It is being reported that Amresh Mahajan, known as Shibu, was a resident of Mughala Mohalla and had been participating in the Shri Ramlila at the historic Chaugan for the past 40 years. He had been playing the roles of Dasharatha and Ravana in the Ramlila, and at the age of 73, he had already announced that this would be his last Ramlila performance.