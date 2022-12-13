Himachal Pradesh: All you need to know about CM Sukhu's 1st cabinet meet

Taking note of the party's manifesto and promises, newly appointed Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu made numerous announcements in the first cabinet meeting.

Highlighting the implementation of 10 guarantees, Sukhu said that the old pension scheme (one of the key poll agendas) would be brought back.

At his first cabinet meet on Monday a day after taking oath, Sukhu also brought up the rent and food expenses of MLAs.

"We have decided that in Himachal Bhawan & Himachal Sadan, rent and food expenses for MLAs will be the same as for common people. Earlier, common people paid the full amount and MLAs got these facilities at subsidised rates, but that won't happen anymore," said CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

He also directed that appointments of Chairman, VC and nominated Members in Boards and Corporations, Cooperative Institutions and other Committees including Temple Committees and ULBs be terminated forthwith.

CM Sukhu also directed that the status quo be maintained with respect to those transfer orders which were unimplemented and said that decisions taken by cabinet since April 1 will be reviewed and all institutions for which notifications for creation/up-gradation were issued will be de-notified.

Sukhu on Sunday took oath as the new chief minister of Himachal Pradesh. Mukesh Agnihotri, former Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, also took oath as the deputy chief minister of the state.

The swearing-in ceremony was attended by top leaders of Congress, including nationla president Mallikarjun Kharge, MP Rahul Gandhi and All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary Priyanka Gandhi.

Congress won the Assembly polls in the state, bagging a total of 40 seats.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor