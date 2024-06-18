Himachal Pradesh: American Paraglider's Remains Recovered at 14,800 Feet in Grueling 48-Hour Rescue Mission (Watch)

Three days after an American citizen was reported missing, authorities discovered his deceased body in a ravine between Kee and Tashigang in Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul and Spiti district. The remains of 31-year-old American paraglider Bockstahler Trevor, who had gone missing near Kaza in Lahaul & Spiti, were successfully retrieved from an altitude of 14,800 feet by ITBP mountaineers.

The challenging rescue operation, lasting over 48 hours and supported by SDRF and local police, required navigating 1,900 feet of scree and rocky terrain, followed by a 400-foot cliff demanding advanced technical expertise. The total ascent from the road head at 12,500 feet to the recovery site was 2,300 feet. The mortal remains have been transported to Police Station Kaza.

"The remains of 31-year-old American paraglider Mr. Bockstahler Trevor, missing near Kaza in Lahoul & Spiti, were brought down from 14800 feet by #ITBP mountaineers after one of the most challenging #RescueMission that lasted more than 48-hours. SDRF and police assisted.#Himveers," the ITBP wrote on X.