Himachal Pradesh Budget 2022: CM Jai Ram Thakur begins his speech with poetry

CM Jai Ram Thakur, started his speech with poetry in Hindi, "कहा, मिट्टी से कुछ ख्वाब उगाने आया हूं,मैं धरती का गीत सुनाने आया हूं चार दिए तेरी दहलीज पर रोशन हैं, मैं एक और दिया जलाने आया हूं" (I have come to grow some dreams from the soil, I have come to tell the song of the earth, Four lamps are illuminated on your threshold, I have come to light another lamp)

Apart from this the current debt of the Himachal Pradesh government is increasing continuously, it now stands at 60 thousand crores, and about 56% goes in salary, pension, loan principal, and interest installment while only about 44 percent is saved for development works. The central government also advises the state that the budget should not exceed four percent of the total annual gross state domestic product.