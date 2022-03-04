Himachal Pradesh Budget 2022: CM Jai Ram Thakur commence the budget 2022-23 for the state

Ahead of Himachal Pradesh budget 2022-23, CM Jai Ram Thakur has reached the assembly, the ruling party welcomed by thumping the table, the opposition members also reached.

The CM has also started his speech, and the budget is presenting digitally.

Apart from this the current debt of the Himachal Pradesh government is increasing continuously, it now stands at 60 thousand crores, and about 56% goes in salary, pension, loan principal, and interest installment while only about 44 percent is saved for development works. The central government also advises the state that the budget should not exceed four percent of the total annual gross state domestic product.