Himachal Pradesh Budget 2022: CM Jai Ram Thakur to present budget 2022-23 for Himachal Pradesh today

Today on 4th March Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur will present budget 2022-23 for Himachal Pradesh. It will be his last budget because in December the state is going to hold assembly elections.

The Budget Session of the state assembly will begin with Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar's address. Apart from this the current debt of the Himachal Pradesh government is increasing continuously, it now stands at 60 thousand crores, and about 56% goes in salary, pension, loan principal, and interest installment while only about 44 percent is saved for development works. The central government also advises the state that the budget should not exceed four percent of the total annual gross state domestic product.

However, CM Jai Ram Thakur reached the assembly and will present the budget in a while.