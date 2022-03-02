Himachal Pradesh Budget 2022: Daily wage can be increase, in budget 2022-23

As the government released the budget 2022-23 date for Himachal Pradesh, there is been talk that the daily wages could increase in the state. According to the reports, by increasing the amount of daily wage and social security pension the government could help the elderly, widows, disabled people in the election year. However, the policies for the outsourced employees have not been made yet but the discussion is doing rounds. Also, the big announcements for the removal of riders for two years on regular employees from the contract, SMC teacher, computer teacher, village employment servant, water guard, etc could take place.

This year's budget will lead by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur Jai Ram Thakur also holds the finance portfolio, and it will be worth seeing what will be the exciting factors the leader will bring in this year's budget. Due to two years of pandemics, the citizens of Himachal Pradesh are hoping for some relief in various sectors.