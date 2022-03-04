Himachal Pradesh Budget 2022: Government to face direct loss of 12 thousand crore rupees

Today the Himachal Pradesh government is going to present the budget for the financial year 2022-23. However, Himachal Pradesh has a debt of 62 thousand crores. And the Center has cut the revenue deficit grant and at the same time, GST reimbursement is also going to stop. There will be a direct loss of 12 thousand crore rupees to the government. It is expected that this time the budget for the share of employees and pensioners will increase, while the share of development will decrease. The budget address was approved in the cabinet meeting in the Assembly Secretariat on Thursday.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur will present the budget 2022-23 for Himachal Pradesh at 11 pm today. The Budget Session of the state assembly will begin with Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar's address.