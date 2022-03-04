Himachal Pradesh Budget 2022: One thousand Anganwadi buildings will be constructed in the state

The Himachal Pradesh government announced that one thousand Anganwadi buildings will be constructed in the state. At present, out of 18925 Anganwadi centers, only 2136 Anganwadi centers will cost 32 crores for the model Anganwadi centers operating in the departmental building.

The government also announced 65000 rupees for widow remarriage. Earlier, widows used to get 50 thousand rupees on remarriage.

Also, the honorarium of Zilla Parishads, Vice President, Honorarium of President also increased, Honorarium of BDC also increased, Member of Panchayat Samiti, Panchayat Pradhan, Up-Pradhan, Honorarium of the member also increased.

Rs. 10000 to Zilla Parishad, Rs. 6000 to Member Zilla Parishad, Rs. 9000 to Panchayat Samiti, Rs. 6550 to Vice President Panchayat Samiti, Rs. 5550 to Member Panchayat Samiti, R.s 5550 to Pradhan Gram Panchayat, Rs. 3500 to Up-Pradhan Gram Panchayat and member village The panchayat will now get Rs. 300 per meeting.