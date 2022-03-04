Himachal Pradesh Budget 2022: Provision of Rs 3 crore to farmers and 469 crores for animal husbandry

The government released the provision of 469 crores for animal husbandry, in the Himachal Pradesh budget 2022-23. Provision of Rs 3 crore to farmers for quality seeds of maize and wheat will be given. Financial assistance increased from 500 to 700 rupees for each cow in Gosden. Announcement to increase the purchase price of milk by Rs 2 per liter.

Earlier, the government announced a fund of Rs. 583 crores for the agriculture sector. The CM also announced the provision of Rs. 198 crores for the irrigation sector. 540 crore will be spent in the field of horticulture in a year. 5 Kau Centuries and a farm for hill cows will be established announced by the government.