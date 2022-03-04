Himachal Pradesh Budget 2022: Three free cylinders in a year for economically weaker sections

In the budget session 2022-23 of Himachal Pradesh, NABARD funded Rs. 150 crores to MLA priority fund. In which MLA voluntary fund increased to 12 lakhs. Also, the government decided to continue the Ujjwala scheme and announced, three free cylinders in a year the economically weaker sections will get three free cylinders on new connections. Four new grain markets will be opened.

Earlier, CM Jai Ram Thakur, started his speech with poetry in Hindi, "कहा, मिट्टी से कुछ ख्वाब उगाने आया हूं,मैं धरती का गीत सुनाने आया हूं चार दिए तेरी दहलीज पर रोशन हैं, मैं एक और दिया जलाने आया हूं" (I have come to grow some dreams from the soil, I have come to tell the song of the earth, Four lamps are illuminated on your threshold, I have come to light another lamp)

