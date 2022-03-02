Himachal Pradesh Budget 2022: What is the biggest pressure on the government?

The budget for Himachal Pradesh is to on 4th March. CM Jai Ram Thakur will lead this year's budget. However, Himachal has a debt of more than 62 thousand crore rupees.

The biggest pressure on the government is an election year in Himachal. And the employment-related issues in the Himachal government have been raised. There is also been talk of the restoration of Old Pension Scheme (OPS). The current Himachal government is taking the pension scheme so seriously because the opposition in the election meeting promised the public that they will restore the pension again if they voted in power.

Apart from this the current debt of the Himachal Pradesh government is increasing continuously, it now stands at 60 thousand crores, and about 56% goes in salary, pension, loan principal, and interest installment while only about 44 percent is saved for development works. The central government also advises the state that the budget should not exceed four percent of the total annual gross state domestic product.