Himachal Pradesh Bus Accident: Four Dead After Vehicle Falls Into Gorge In Shimla
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: June 21, 2024 09:53 AM2024-06-21T09:53:42+5:302024-06-21T09:54:29+5:30
Four people, including the driver and conductor of a Himachal Pradesh Road and Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus, lost their ...
Four people, including the driver and conductor of a Himachal Pradesh Road and Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus, lost their lives in an accident in Shimla district on Friday. The mishap occurred in the Kenchi area of Jubbal when the bus, traveling from Kuddu-Diltari to Rohru in Shimla district, plunged off the mountain road into a gorge below. The accident happened at 6:45 am when the bus overturned on the road.
Himachal Pradesh: Four dead after bus falls into gorge in Shimla's Jubbal— ANI Digital (@ani_digital) June 21, 2024
Read @ANI Story | https://t.co/2dNKyIZfSh#Shimla#bus#Jubbal#accidentpic.twitter.com/7QKQSleFYX
According to Rohan Chand Thakur, Managing Director of HRTC, the bus had five passengers, along with the driver and conductor. Three injured passengers were taken to a local hospital in Rohru. Two people died at the scene, while the driver and conductor succumbed to their injuries en route to the hospital. The deceased have been identified as driver Karam Dass, conductor Rakesh Kumar, Birma Devi, and Dhan Shah, a resident of Nepal. The injured are Jiyender Rangta, Deepika, and Hast Bahadur.Open in app