Himachal Pradesh Bus Accident: Four Dead After Vehicle Falls Into Gorge In Shimla

Four people, including the driver and conductor of a Himachal Pradesh Road and Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus, lost their lives in an accident in Shimla district on Friday. The mishap occurred in the Kenchi area of Jubbal when the bus, traveling from Kuddu-Diltari to Rohru in Shimla district, plunged off the mountain road into a gorge below. The accident happened at 6:45 am when the bus overturned on the road.

According to Rohan Chand Thakur, Managing Director of HRTC, the bus had five passengers, along with the driver and conductor. Three injured passengers were taken to a local hospital in Rohru. Two people died at the scene, while the driver and conductor succumbed to their injuries en route to the hospital. The deceased have been identified as driver Karam Dass, conductor Rakesh Kumar, Birma Devi, and Dhan Shah, a resident of Nepal. The injured are Jiyender Rangta, Deepika, and Hast Bahadur.