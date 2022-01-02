Himachal Pradesh bypoll results would pave way for formation of Congress govt in 2022, says Mandi MP

The Himachal Pradesh bypoll results would pave the way for formation of a Congress govt in the state in 2022, said Congress leader and Mandi MP Pratibha Singh.

Pratibha Singh, wife of former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh said this on the occasion of the release of the calendar in memory of Virbhadra Singh.

She said, "The contribution of Virbhadra Singh to the development of the state was and would be an agenda in the elections in the state. My son and I would follow in the footsteps of Virbhadra Singh and would try to unite the Congress party. I would try to contribute in strengthening the party as much as I can. I will fulfil the responsibility given by the party."

On the recent visit of Prime Minister to Himachal Pradesh, she said that Himachal Pradesh had high hopes from Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Mandi.

"But people were disappointed by PM Modi's visit. People are in trouble due to inflation, unemployment and anti-people policies of the BJP," she said.

The State Congress Committee on Saturday marked the memory of former Chief Minister Late Virbhadra Singh at the Congress Party Office.

Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee president Kuldeep Singh Rathore said to media persons, "Now the Congress party is looking forward to victory in the 2022 assembly elections. Mandi MP Pratibha Singh released this calendar and state Congress Committee Chief was also present at the occasion. The contribution of Virbhadra Singh to the state cannot be forgotten."

Himachal Pradesh will go for assembly elections this year.

On November 2, 2021, Congress won all the three Assembly seats in Himachal Pradesh - Fatehpur, Jubbal-Kothkai and Arki - that went to by-polls on October 30, 2021.

( With inputs from ANI )

