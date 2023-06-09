Himachal Pradesh CM assures adequate funding for modernization of police

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], June 9 ( ANI): Emphasizing the importance of reforms in the Police department, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister, Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has assured adequate funding for modernization and staff enhancement to improve the functioning and effectiveness of the police force.

The Chief Minister was speaking after inaugurating the residential building of the Police department at Solan virtually from his official residence here on Friday.

CM Sukhu has also released a Coffee Table Book 'Experience the Waters of Himachal' published by the Police Department. The government also aims to ensure quality work in constructing government buildings and efforts are underway in this direction, said the Chief Minister.

The book, 'Experience the Waters of Himachal', highlights the 22nd All India Police Water Sports Championship held in Androli, District Una from 2nd to 6th March this year. It showcases the picturesque water bodies of Himachal Pradesh and aims to promote water sports in the State.

