Himachal Pradesh CM mourns death of 5 people in Mandi road accident

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 14 : Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has expressed grief over a road accident at Kushala in Gram Panchayat Ghiri of Mandi district in which five people lost their lives, and three others sustained injuries in the accident.

“The Chief Minister directed the district administration to provide all possible assistance to the affected families and wished speedy recovery to the injured,” read a press release by the CM's office.

“Sukhu prayed to the Almighty to give peace to the departed souls and strength to the bereaved family members to bear this irreparable loss,” it stated.

Incessant rain has led to flash floods and landslides and caused significant damage in Himachal Pradesh.

According to the data given by the State Disaster Management Authority, 53 landslides and 33 flash flood incidents have happened in Himachal so far. A total of 793 roads are closed in the state.

The India Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert in the state for the next 5 days.

According to the Meteorological Department, “the monsoon will become active in Himachal Pradesh on July 14. Due to this, a yellow alert has been issued in Himachal Pradesh for the next 5 days. In these 5 days, heavy to very heavy rains will be recorded in most areas of Himachal Pradesh. Also, incidents like landslides, flash floods, falling trees, and shooting stones will also happen.”

