Himachal Pradesh Experiences Temperature Surge: Post-Monsoon Rain Deficit Hits 97%

A prolonged dry spell resulted in a rise of four to six degrees above normal temperatures across most areas of Himachal Pradesh on Thursday. Since October, the post-monsoon rain deficit has reached a staggering 97 percent. Bilaspur recorded the highest temperature in the state, hitting 33.3 degrees Celsius, which is 4.7 degrees above normal.

Dharamshala, Sundernagar, Keylong, and Shimla recorded high temperatures of 30.8 degrees, 33.2 degrees, 16.5 degrees, and 24.8 degrees Celsius, respectively, exceeding normal levels by 6.4 degrees, 5.6 degrees, 5.5 degrees, and 5.2 degrees. According to the Meteorological Department, the state received an average of 0.7 mm of rain from October 1 to October 24, compared to the normal rainfall of 22.9 mm, resulting in a deficit of 97 percent. Notably, the districts of Bilaspur, Chamba, Hamirpur, Kullu, Sirmaur, and Solan recorded no rainfall during this period.

There was a deficit was 99 per cent in Lahaul and Spiti and Shimla districts, 98 per cent in Kinnaur, and 94 per cent in Kangra district. Mandi and Una districts recorded rain deficits at 82 and 52 per cent. The dry spell is set to continue till October 31, the Met said.