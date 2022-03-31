Himachal Pradesh: Fire breaks out in slums of migrant labourers in Una

A fire broke out in the slums of migrant labourers in Bathu of Una district on Thursday and various shanties have been feared burned.

Raghav Sharma, Deputy Commissioner, Una, said, "Various shanties are feared to have been burnt due to the fire in the slum of the migrant labourers in Bathu. The fire tenders have arrived, and we are trying to control the fire."

He added, "We are also making arrangements for accommodation and food for the labourers who have been affected due to the fire."

( With inputs from ANI )

