Himachal Pradesh Floods: Manali’s Sher-e-Punjab Restaurant Swept Away, 795 Roads Blocked by Landslides, Red Alert Issued Statewide (Watch Video)

Heavy rainfall has triggered flash floods and landslides across Himachal Pradesh, leaving behind massive destruction. Several buildings collapsed, shops were swept away, and key highways suffered damage, cutting off connectivity between major towns. Among the worst-hit sites was Manali’s iconic Sher-e-Punjab restaurant, a popular landmark for tourists. Viral footage circulating on social media shows that only the front facade of the restaurant remains, while the rear structure was completely washed away in the raging waters. Located along the Beas River, the eatery fell victim to the rising river levels that intensified after continuous and relentless downpours in the region.

In Manali, the iconic Sher-e-Punjab restaurant was heavily damaged by the strong floodwaters. Most of the building was washed away, leaving only the front gate wall standing

The structural collapse of the restaurant was directly linked to the swollen Beas River, whose water levels rose alarmingly following the flash floods. Sher-e-Punjab was widely known for serving authentic north-Indian dishes and had built a reputation as a must-visit stopover for travelers. Over the years, the restaurant has hosted several notable guests, including Bollywood celebrities and sports figures. More recently, it has become a favorite hotspot for food vloggers and influencers documenting Himachal’s local cuisine. Despite the severe damage, officials confirmed that no casualties were reported, offering some relief amid the widespread devastation caused by torrential rainfall.

On Monday night, multiple regions of Himachal Pradesh experienced extremely heavy downpours, worsening the situation further. Authorities confirmed that, so far, there has been no loss of life reported. The state meteorological department has issued a ‘red alert’ for districts such as Kangra, Chamba, and Lahaul-Spiti, warning residents of very heavy rainfall on Tuesday. An ‘orange alert’ has also been sounded in Shimla, Kullu, Una, Hamirpur, Bilaspur, Solan, and Mandi districts. The bad weather led to the collapse of two buildings housing nearly 40 shops in Mandi’s Balichowki area. Meanwhile, the Manali-Chandigarh highway remained closed due to flooding.

Many shops n roads are being swept away in Manali!! Manali-Chandigarh Highway is closed since 4pm yesterday!!! Nature is in fierce mood n mode

The impact of the incessant rains has been severe across Himachal Pradesh, with hundreds of roads rendered inaccessible. According to officials, as of Monday night, 795 roads were blocked due to landslides and flooding. Among these, Mandi district recorded the highest disruption with 289 roads closed, followed by Chamba with 214 and Kullu with 132. Rising water levels in the Beas River forced authorities to evacuate residents living along its banks to safer locations. Several educational institutions have also been ordered shut in affected districts to ensure student safety. Relief and restoration efforts are now underway amid adverse weather.