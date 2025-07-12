Himachal Pradesh: Four Men Allegedly Set Shop On Fire In Mandi For Not Receiving Alcohol, CCTV Footage Goes Viral

In tragic incident man allegedly set an liquor shop on fire as they where not getting alcohol. As per the report this incident took place in Mandi Himachal Pradesh and got recorded on CCTv. Video of this incident has gone viral on social media. The exact date of the incident is unknown. Police arrested the accused after receiving the complaint.

In video we can see that few men, who have covered their face out of these four men, two with inflammable material with them poured it outside the shop and set it on fire. One of the accused fell to the ground while escaping when the other two men were setting the shop on fire. The fourth accused could be seen standing and instructing the other two accused.

Also Read: 'Go Visit These Forts': PM Narendra Modi Reacts After Maratha Military Landscapes Gets UNESCO World Heritage Tag

Following the incident huge flame broke out and one accused nearly escaped the fire. All the miscreants fled from the spot after committing the crime. The accused were not wearing shirts or t-shirts. They were taken into custody by the police. There are no initial reports of injuries, and the extent of collateral damage is unknown. Police have launched a detailed investigation.