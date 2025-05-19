Himachal Pradesh Horror: Elderly Woman Raped After Accepting Scooter Lift

A horrifying crime has been reported in the Hamirpur district of Himachal Pradesh, where a 65-year-old woman was allegedly raped after accepting a lift on a scooter. The incident occurred on Saturday night near Bhota as the woman was returning from Jalandhar. According to Hamirpur Superintendent of Police Bhagat Singh Thakur, the elderly woman arrived at the Bhota bus stand around 9 PM. While looking for a taxi to get home, she discovered she did not have sufficient funds for the fare quoted by local drivers.

At this juncture, a man approached her, offering a ride on his scooter and claiming to be going in the same direction. Trusting his offer, she accepted. However, instead of taking her home, the man sped towards the Jhiraldi forest. During the ride, the scooter skidded, resulting in a minor accident. When the woman expressed her concerns, the man allegedly assaulted her and subsequently raped her inside the forest. The accused has been identified as a married man who works as a tractor driver. He reportedly put the woman’s phone on flight mode to prevent her from contacting anyone. He then fled the scene, leaving the injured woman alone. With the assistance of local residents, the woman managed to contact her son. Police responded swiftly to the scene and ensured she received necessary medical attention. The accused was later located and apprehended while hiding in the nearby forest. Superintendent of Police Thakur confirmed that a case has been registered under relevant sections of the law, and a further investigation into the matter is currently underway.

