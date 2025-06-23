Himachal Pradesh Horror: School Teacher Allegedly Molests Minor Girls in Sirmaur, Arrested

In shocking turn of events a school teacher has been accused of harassing 24 minor girls. This incident took place in govt school in Sirmaur district of Himachal Pradesh, said police on Monday. Students of classes VIII to X complained to the school principal about the harassment following which authorities informed police.

On Friday 24 students gave a written complaint to the principal about the trouble they are going through. They alleged that they were touched inappropriately by the teacher. The complaint was then forwarded to the school's anti-sexual harassment committee, the school authorities said.

Following which police have arrested teacher and a case has been registered against him under Section 75 (sexual harassment) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the police sources said. In separate incident a shocking incident has came to light in Mahdya Pradesh's Jabalpur where a 16-year-old girl, allegedly raped by a man who befriended her on social media, gave birth at a government hospital in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur, police said on Friday. The police on Thursday arrested the 21-year-old accused, who had earlier forced the girl to consume abortion pills, additional superintendent of police Suryakant Sharma told reporters.

Last year, the accused befriended the girl on Instagram and allegedly raped her in a village hut in October. Three months later, when the girl informed him of her pregnancy, he allegedly forced her to take abortion pills. When the abortion failed, he promised marriage but later opposed.