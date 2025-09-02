Himachal Pradesh Landslide: 3 Killed, 2 Missing After Houses Buried in Mandi’s Sundernagar (VIDEO)

Himachal Pradesh Landslide News: Three people were killed and two others went missing after a landslide struck Sundernagar town in Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi district on Tuesday, September 2, 2025. According to the reports, the incident occurred around 6 p.m. Mandi Deputy Commissioner Apoorv Devgan confirmed that two houses were buried. Rescue teams from the National Disaster Response Force and the district administration are carrying out search operations to locate the missing.

VIDEO | Mandi DC Apoorv Devgan informs, "A landslide occured in Sundarnagar late evening, two houses were affected, we suspected 4 people being trapped under debris in first house, one women being trapped in debris after collapse in another house. Two persons have died in first… pic.twitter.com/OVMsPb0BOE — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 2, 2025

"A landslide occured in Sundarnagar late evening, two houses were affected, we suspected 4 people being trapped under debris in first house, one women being trapped in debris after collapse in another house. Two persons have died in first house. One body was found from second house. NDRF, SDRF, homeguard, police are carrying out rescue operation. Work is being done at war footing. We hope for good result," he said.

#WATCH | Himachal Pradesh | Search and rescue operations underway by the Army, NDRF, and SDRF, as landslide hits Mandi's Sundernagar. pic.twitter.com/qhjFNvW4cz — ANI (@ANI) September 2, 2025

Sundernagar MLA Rakesh Jamwal told ANI that five people were inside the two houses. He said three bodies have been recovered while two others remain trapped.

#WATCH | Mandi, Himachal Pradesh | Sundernagar MLA Rakesh Jamwal says, "A major landslide occurred in Sundernagar around 6 pm, in which two houses have been buried in the debris. There were five people in the two houses. Three bodies have been pulled out so far. Two people are… https://t.co/v1nGos2spnpic.twitter.com/jyn2WLNK8W — ANI (@ANI) September 2, 2025

Jamwal added that an SUV was passing through the area at the time of the incident and has gone missing along with its driver. He said the vehicle owner’s phone is switched off.

(With inputs from agencies)