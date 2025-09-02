Himachal Pradesh Landslide: 3 Killed, 2 Missing After Houses Buried in Mandi’s Sundernagar (VIDEO)

September 2, 2025

Himachal Pradesh Landslide News: Three people were killed and two others went missing after a landslide struck Sundernagar town ...

Himachal Pradesh Landslide News: Three people were killed and two others went missing after a landslide struck Sundernagar town in Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi district on Tuesday, September 2, 2025. According to the reports, the incident occurred around 6 p.m. Mandi Deputy Commissioner Apoorv Devgan confirmed that two houses were buried. Rescue teams from the National Disaster Response Force and the district administration are carrying out search operations to locate the missing.

"A landslide occured in Sundarnagar late evening, two houses were affected, we suspected 4 people being trapped under debris in first house, one women being trapped in debris after collapse in another house. Two persons have died in first house. One body was found from second house. NDRF, SDRF, homeguard, police are carrying out rescue operation. Work is being done at war footing. We hope for good result," he said.

Sundernagar MLA Rakesh Jamwal told ANI that five people were inside the two houses. He said three bodies have been recovered while two others remain trapped.

Jamwal added that an SUV was passing through the area at the time of the incident and has gone missing along with its driver. He said the vehicle owner’s phone is switched off.

(With inputs from agencies)

