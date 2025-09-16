Himachal Pradesh: Landslide Causes House Collapses in Mandi, 3 Feared Trapped

landslide leads to house collapse in Mandi Boi villag eof Tehsil Nihri. This natural disaster took place on Tuesday, September 16, 2025. Heavy rains led to landslide in which Three people are feared to be trapped under debris of a house. Incident that took place in the Patwar Circle Sojha as per the information received by the Mandi Police. Deputy Commissioner of Mandi, Apoorv Devgan, SDM Sundernagar and local administration are actively engaged in relief and rescue operations. Heavy rainfall caused a cliffside to collapse onto a house in Mandi district's Nihri area, killing three and rescuing two. Superintendent of Police Sakshi Verma reported that rescue operations are ongoing.

Heavy rains overnight lashed Mandi district, causing major destruction in Dharampur town. Mandi has been facing continuous rain since Monday night, with the bus stand of Dharampur flooded with water, police said. Many buses and vehicles were swept away in the strong flow of water.

Meanwhile in Uttarakhand, at least two people were missing after overnight heavy rainfall triggered a cloudburst in Uttarakhand's Dehradun district in the early hours of Tuesday. Several structures, bikes and cars were washed away in the flooded water. Due to the rains, the Tamsa River is in spate and Tapkeshwar Mahadev temple is inundated.

Temple priest Acharya Bipin Joshi requests devotees to avoid going near the area as the Tamsa River started overflowing heavly since 5 am on Tuesday and the entire temple premises were submerged.