Himachal Pradesh Landslide: Chandigarh–Manali Highway Blocked Near Pandoh Dam in Mandi

The Chandigarh-Manali National Highway has been blocked after a landslide caused boulders to slide from the mountains and fall on the road, blocking the crucial lane on Friday morning, August 1. The landslide took place near the Pandoh Dam in Mandi due to overnight rainfall.

According to the Superintendent of Police (SP) Mandi, Sakshi Verma, Continuous rainfall since last night is believed to have triggered the slide on the Chandigarh-Manali National Highway in Mandi. Authorities are on the spot and are working to clear the debris and restore traffic.

Chandigarh–Manali Highway Blocked Due to Landslide

#WATCH | Himachal Pradesh: Chandigarh-Manali National Highway blocked in Mandi following a landslide near the Pandoh Dam. Continuous rainfall since last night is believed to have triggered the slide: Sakshi Verma, SP Mandi



Authorities are on the spot and are working to clear the… pic.twitter.com/PAKeFGPcWw — ANI (@ANI) August 1, 2025

Also Read | Two dead, 2 missing as torrential rain wreaks havoc in Himachal's Mandi.

Road connectivity continued to be disturbed in the rain-battling state as many parts of the state received moderate to heavy rainfall on Thursday night. According to the State Emergency Department Operations Centre (SEOC), 291 roads currently remain blocked across the state.

Mandi district is majorly affected. A series of incidents due to rains and landslides affected 171 roads alone in the district. 70 roads remain closed at present in Mandi, the worst-hit Seraj Assembly constituency, followed by 35 in Thalout sub-division, 25 in Dharampur sub-division, and 18 in Karsog sub-division, according to a Times of India report.