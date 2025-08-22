Himachal Pradesh: Man Spits on Roti While Cooking at Dhaba in Solan District , Viral Video Sparks Outrage

Shocking video is currently going viral on internet were a man from Himachal Pradesh's Solan district was seen spitting on rotis, before placing it in tandoor. Viral video clearly shows, man doing this unhygienic act. Video is shot by local resident is from famous chiken corner in Himachal Pradesh. When camera zooms in, it can be seen that man is spitting on tandoori before placing roti. This viral footage, has created hygiene concern.

As reported by news18 incident took place at Madina Chicken Corner, located on Sai Road near Baddi city. The video has gone viral on social media. It was reportedly recorded by a passerby standing on the other side of the road near the Dhaba. Two youth can be heard speaking in Punjabi in the video.

Police immediately launched an investigation, and the dhaba operator and cook seen in the video are being questioned, according to NBT. Authorities have assured the public that the case will be thoroughly investigated and that strict action will be taken against those found guilty. The incident has raised serious concerns about eatery hygiene standards.