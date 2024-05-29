Himachal Pradesh: Massive Fire Breaks Out at Shri Naina Devi Shaktipeeth Cave in Bilaspur (Watch)

Late last night, a massive fire broke out near the sacred Shri Naina Devi Shaktipeeth cave in Bilaspur, Himachal Pradesh. Firefighting teams quickly responded to the scene, endeavoring to bring the blaze under control.

In an another incident, a huge fire broke out at Eye Mantra Hospital in Delhi's Paschim Vihar area on Tuesday, May 28. Six fire tenders were dispatched to the scene, and the blaze is now under control. No injuries or casualties have been reported.

A fire call was received from Paschim Vihar's Eye Mantra Hospital. Five fire tenders were rushed to the spot, said the Delhi Fire Service.