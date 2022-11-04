Himachal Pradesh polls: Priyanka Gandhi to hold public rally in Kangra

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will address a public rally in the Nagrota Bagwan area of Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district today, Friday, ahead of state assembly elections that are scheduled to take place on November 12. Congress candidate from Nagrota Bagwan and party Secretary RS Bali said, "It is a matter of pride for us that Priyanka Gandhi will be coming to the hometown of former Congress leader and minister GS Bali. Her visit is a tribute to the development work of GS Bali."

Bali also informed that Nagrota Bagwan is the only rural constituency in the country where government engineering, medical, ITI, pharmacy and technical colleges are present in the same constituency, according to the news agency ANI. Notably, this will be Priyanka Gandhiji's first visit to the Kangra district. She will address a rally in Gandhi Ground of Nagrota Bagwan. Himachal Pradesh will go to the polls on November 12 and the counting of votes will be held on December 8. Previously, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured 44 seats while Congress won 21 seats.