Himachal Pradesh Rains: 47 Roads Closed Due to Continuous Rainfall; Flash Flood Risk Low in Shimla, Solan, and Sirmaur

Heavy rainfall in Himachal Pradesh led to the closure of forty-seven roads on Saturday, with the local Meteorological Department issuing a warning of a low risk of flash floods in Shimla, Solan, and Sirmaur districts. Additionally, eighteen power supply schemes and one water supply scheme have been disrupted, according to the state emergency operation center.

Malroan experienced the highest rainfall with 64 mm, followed by Pandoh at 32.5 mm and Berthin with 30.4 mm. Aghar received 29.8 mm, Mandi 28.7 mm, Bhatiyyat 28.4 mm, and Jubbarhatti 26 mm. Bhuntar recorded 25.7 mm, Sundernagar 18.6 mm, Poanta Sahib 13.4 mm, Dhaulakuan 13 mm, Manali 12 mm, Kufri 11.6 mm, and Sarahan 11 mm.

The local meteorological office has warned of low to moderate flash flood risk in parts of Shimla, Solan and Sirmaur districts till Sunday. A total of 47 roads, including 13 in Mandi, 11 in Kangra, nine each in Shimla and Kullu, two in Una and one each in Kinnaur, Sirmaur and Lahaul and Spiti districts are closed for traffic, the centre said.

Since the onset of the monsoon on June 27, Himachal Pradesh has experienced a 21 percent rainfall deficit, receiving 517.8 mm compared to the average of 652.1 mm. During the ongoing monsoon season up to September 6, rain-related incidents have resulted in 157 fatalities, and the state has incurred losses amounting to Rs 1,303 crore, according to officials.