Himachal Pradesh: Relief for farmers as deadline for Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana extended

Shimla, Jan 7 In a relief for the farmers in Sirmaur district of Himachal Pradesh, the deadline for insuring wheat and barley crops under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) for the Rabi season has been extended to January 15.

The extension in deadline follows an appeal by the Himachal Pradesh Agriculture Department, which sought extension in the prescribed time limit on technical grounds, to ensure that no farmer is deprived of the benefits of the crop insurance scheme.

This date was about to expire, but considering the technical difficulties, the Union Agriculture Ministry, at the request of the Himachal Pradesh Agriculture Department, decided to extend it. The objective is to ensure that no farmer is deprived of the benefits of the crop insurance scheme.

Agriculture Development Officer Manjeet Singh, briefing the newsmen on the development said, “I want to tell the farmers that the central government has prescribed the last date to January 15, 2026. I urge all farmers to get their crops ensured under the scheme, so as to receive compensation in case any damage incurs.”

He informed that the sum ensured for wheat and barley crops is Rs 60,000, of which farmers will have to pay only 1.5 per cent as premium, while the remaining premium amount will be borne by the Central and State Governments, thus not placing any additional financial burden on the farmers.

“The sum that has been ensured for wheat and barley crops is Rs 60,000. Farmers will have to pay only 1.5 per cent of the insured amount as premium,” he added.

He said that the crop insurance scheme is like a safety net for farmers.

In case of crop damage due to adverse weather or any natural calamity, the farmers receive compensation, which helps them stabilise their financial situation. Therefore, farmers should join this scheme in a timely manner.

