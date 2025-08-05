Uttarkashi: Several Feared Swept Away After Cloudburst in Kheer Ganga (Watch Video)

Several are feared to have been washed away after a cloudburst struck Kheer Ganga village in Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand on Tuesday afternoon, August 5. Rajesh Panwar, a villager, told PTI that about 10-12 people could be buried under the debris. He said 20-25 hotels and homestays may have been washed away.

There was panic in villages in the area, with people scrambling for dry ground. Videos from the area showed a torrent of water rushing down. People could be heard screaming in panic. According to reports, Dharali market has been hit hard as debris and a strong current swept through the area, leaving behind widespread destruction.

Several houses and a hotel were damaged. A cloudburst in Uttarkashi buried about 12 workers. The situation has worsened due to sudden floods. District Magistrate Prashant Arya has left for the spot.

Uttarkashi Police took to X and stated, “In Uttarkashi, due to the rising water level of Kheer Gadh in the Harsil area, reports of damage in Dharali have prompted police, SDRF, army, and other disaster response teams to engage in relief and rescue operations at the site.”

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also expressed his concern on X, saying, “The news of heavy damage caused by a cloudburst in the Dharali (Uttarkashi) region is extremely sad and distressing. SDRF, NDRF, district administration, and other related teams are engaged in relief and rescue operations on a war footing. In this regard, I am in constant contact with senior officials, and the situation is being closely monitored. I pray to God for everyone's safety.”