Himachal Pradesh to launch drive against ‘chitta’ from Nov 15

Shimla, Nov 1 Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu on Saturday said the government would launch a decisive statewide battle against ‘chitta’, a low-grade heroin, from November 15 to eradicate its menace completely.

A comprehensive and multi-level campaign against ‘chitta’ will be organised over the next three months. Traditionally, cannabis has been grown in the state, mainly in the Parvati Valley in the Kullu district. The campaign against drugs will be launched by the Chief Minister on November 15 in Shimla with an “anti-chitta rally” from the Ridge to Chaura Maidan.

Legislators, dignitaries, students and people from all sections of society will participate in this rally. During the three-month campaign, a comprehensive strategy to combat ‘chitta’, followed by strict actions, will be taken at the grassroots level.

An official statement said the Chief Minister himself will monitor this campaign at the state level. The Chief Minister has directed that all government representatives, police, various departments, volunteers, students and others work unitedly at various levels to make this campaign a success.

A special focus will be placed on drug prevention awareness. Anti-chitta rallies will be held at the district, sub-division and other levels. A special cell will be formed within the police department to eradicate ‘chitta’.

The Chief Minister said the police department has identified the panchayats in the state which are most affected by the drug, and special attention would be given to these panchayats.

Also, anti-chitta volunteers will be trained in colleges. The Police Department will develop a comprehensive strategy to ensure the success of the campaign.

To prevent the illegal trade and use of narcotics and drugs in the state, drug prevention committees will be formed at the panchayat level. A notification for this has been issued, said CM Sukhu.

The committee will consist of seven members, including the chairperson, and will hold regular monthly meetings, prepare detailed reports on ‘chitta’ and related activities in the area and share them with law enforcement agencies.

