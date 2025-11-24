Himachal Pradesh to set up unified Special Task Force to curb narcotics

Shimla, Nov 24 The Himachal Pradesh Cabinet, presided over by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, on Monday decided to merge the Anti-Narcotics Task Force with the Special Task Force to create a unified Special Task Force under the Home Department.

The task force is aimed at enhancing operational efficiency and establishing a single agency to comprehensively combat narcotics-related challenges. It also approved the panchayat-wise anti-chitta campaign across the state.

For the loss of household articles during the natural calamity, the Cabinet enhanced the compensation from Rs 70,000 to Rs 1 lakh. The Cabinet also decided to provide assistance of Rs 7 lakh as a special package in case of complete house damage in fire incidents, besides reorganising the panchayats in the state.

It was decided to provide 150 days of employment under MNREGA, and approval was given for the construction of retaining walls up to Rs 2 lakh for individual works. It decided to engage 1,000 Rogi Mitras in the Health Department to ensure better patient care in health institutions across the state.

The Cabinet approved the creation and filling of 800 posts of constables in the Police Department. It gave approval to open sub-fire centres in Kandaghat in Solan district and in Rajgarh in Sirmaur district, along with the creation and filling of 46 posts of various categories and the purchase of four fire-tenders for these centres.

It was also decided to fill 150 posts of Junior Engineer (Civil) as Job Trainees in the Jal Shakti Vibhag and the Public Works Department. The Cabinet approved the creation of nine super-speciality departments in Dr Radhakrishnan Government Medical College in Hamirpur, along with the creation and filling of 73 posts of Professor, Assistant Professor and Senior Residents.

It decided to create and fill 27 posts of Senior Residents in the super-speciality department at Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College in Tanda in Kangra district. The Cabinet also announced to provide a 40 per cent subsidy for the conversion of 1,000 petrol and diesel taxis into electric taxis under Rajiv Gandhi Swarojgar Start-Up Yojna -- 2023.

