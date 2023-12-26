Himachal Pradesh tourism boom leads to traffic snarls, drone monitoring deployed

Himachal Pradesh, a popular tourist destination in India, is facing severe traffic congestion as an influx of holidaymakers arrives for Christmas and New Year celebrations. The situation has prompted authorities to deploy drone surveillance for better traffic management, particularly in the scenic Lahaul and Spiti district.

The drone footage highlights the extent of the problem, with long lines of vehicles snaking their way through narrow mountain roads. Lack of parking space further exacerbates the issue, leaving many tourists frustrated and facing delays. The festive season surge has also strained law enforcement resources. On Monday, a case in point was the challan issued by Himachal Pradesh Police to a motorist for allegedly driving an SUV into the Chandra River in Lahaul and Spiti. Such incidents raise concerns about reckless behavior and the need for stricter enforcement during this busy period.

Crossing the river Chandra in District Lahaul Spiticrossing the river Chandra in District Lahaul Spiti. To ensure that no one commits such an offence in the future, the district police have deployed police personnel at the said place, a police official said.