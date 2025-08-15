Himachal Pradesh Tragedy: Pickup Truck Carrying Pilgrims Plunges into Gorge in Kangra, 4 Killed, 25 Injured

Tragic incident took place in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district on Friday were pickup truck carrying pilgrims fell into deep gorge. In this accident 5 pilgrims lost their life while 25 others sustained injuries. According to initial reports accident occurred after vehicle reportedly lost control near Jadrangal on the Chamunda-Dharamshala road, close to Ikku Mod. Devotees were returning from Mata Chamunda Devi temple and were on their way back to Moga in Punjab.

In this incident woman died at the scene of an accident that also left others injured. Police responded to the accident and initiated rescue operations. The deceased were identified as Kiran (35), Sukhjinder Singh (35), Jagsir Singh (38), and Paramjeet Kaur (35), all residents of Bhagike village in Moga district.

Following the accident injured were transported to Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College and Hospital in Tanda, where three more succumbed to their injuries. The remaining injured are receiving hospital treatment. Police have registered a case and are conducting further investigations.

