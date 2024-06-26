Himachal Pradesh Weather: Heavy Rains Trigger Landslides, Roadblock In Nahan

In the past 24 hours, heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh have caused landslides, blocking several roads. The state is preparing for significant weather changes, with a four-day yellow alert issued across the region. Meteorological authorities have forecasted heavy rainfall in most areas on June 28 and 29.

Starting Wednesday, adverse weather conditions are expected in the middle and high mountain areas, including Kinnaur, Lahaul-Spiti, Shimla, Solan, Sirmaur, Mandi, Kullu, and Chamba. From Thursday through July 1, similar conditions will affect the plains, including Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, and Kangra. In addition to heavy rain, thunderstorms are predicted for June 28 and 29, coinciding with the anticipated arrival of the monsoon season in the state.

VIDEO | Himachal Pradesh: Heavy rains trigger landslide in #Nahan. Road clearing efforts underway.



On Tuesday, Hamirpur district experienced rainfall, contributing to a mixed weather pattern across Himachal Pradesh. While many areas saw showers, the plain districts had a rise in maximum temperatures due to sunny intervals, with Una recording the highest temperature at 41.4 degrees Celsius. Shimla experienced cloudy skies with occasional sunshine.