Himachal Pradesh Weather Update: IMD Issues Red Alert for July 6; Extremely Heavy Rainfall Likely in Several Districts

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places in Kangra, Sirmaur and Mandi districts on Sunday, July 6. More than 260 roads, including 176 in Mandi district, are blocked in Himachal Pradesh following heavy rains over the past few days.

An 'orange' warning for heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places has been issued for Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Chamba, Solan, Shimla and Kullu districts. Rain between 115.6 mm and 204.4 mm in a day is categorised a very heavy rains, while anything over 204.4 mm is considered as extremely heavy rains.

Heavy monsoon rains last year caused massive destruction in the state leaving more than 550 people dead. The weather department has warned a possible landslides, flash floods, waterlogging and damage to vulnerable structures, crops and essential services. People have been advised to stay away from water bodies and avoid vulnerable area.

Light to moderate rainfall lashed parts of the state, with Joginder Nagar receiving 52 mm of rainfall since Friday evening, followed by 28.8 mm each in Nahan and Palampur, 21 mm in Paonta Sabib, 18 mm in Una, 17.4 mm in Berthin, 15.6 mm in Kangra, and 12.6 mm in Naina Devi.

Since the monsoon began from June 20, a total of 72 people have been reported dead in the state, of which 45 are linked to rain-related deaths due to cloudbursts, house collapse and floods. Mandi district reported the most incidents of cloudbursts, flash floods, and landslides on Tuesday, claiming 14 lives.

According to the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC), the estimated losses so far are around Rs 541 crore. However, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said the losses are close to Rs 700 core as details are still being compiled.