Himachal Pradesh Weather Update: IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall in Bilaspur, Shimla, Solan, Sirmaur and Mandi

Overnight Heavy Rainfall has disrupted the daily life in Himachal Pradesh and as per the IMD prediction this will continue today as well. Following the heavy shower educational institutes in several district are shut down. IMD has predicted that light to moderate rainfall is very likely to occur at most places of the state in next 3-4 hours. While intense spell is predicted in few places in the Districts of Bilaspur, Solan, Shimla, Sirmaur, and Mandi.

Met department stated that light to moderate rainfall is very likely to occur at many places in the Districts of Chamba, Kangra, Hamirpur, Una, Lahul and Spiti, Kinnaur, Kullu. Continuous rain in Himachal Pradesh has caused rivers and streams, including the Yamuna in Paonta Sahib, to overflow. The Yamuna River has turned red due to days of heavy rain, reaching the lower steps of the Sri Radha Krishna Yamuna Temple ghat in Paonta Sahib, Sirmaur. As the Yamuna enters Haryana from here, water levels have risen there as well, increasing the annual flood risk in Delhi.

Himachal Pradesh | During the next 3 to 4 hours, light to moderate rainfall is very likely to occur at most places, and a few spells of intense to very intense rainfall are very likely to occur at a few places in the Districts of Bilaspur, Solan, Shimla, Sirmaur, and Mandi. Light… pic.twitter.com/JzhHhKnKfq — ANI (@ANI) August 6, 2025

Meanwhile, From the cloudburst incident in Uttarkashi district to landslides in several areas, the Gangotri highway was washed away. The situation is getting worse as tragedies hover over Uttarakhand. Another landslide occurred in Haridwar, which was caught on CCTV cameras installed in the area. Three youths narrowly escaped their likely casualties.

CCTV footage shared by the new agency on Tuesday morning, August 6, shows three bike pillion riders narrowly escaping a landslide in Haridwar while riding the bike. A 19-second clip shows huge debris falling on a rain-soaked road after a truck passes. The three pillion riders escape luckily as the debris falls on them after the landslide. Another pedestrian walking with family can be seen helping the trio get up quickly from the road after the incident.