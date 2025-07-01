Himachal Pradesh: Yellow Alert in Kullu Till July 5 As Heavy Rainfall and Landslides Disrupts Normal Life

The Kullu district administration has issued a yellow alert for heavy rainfall and flooding until July 5, 2025. In light of this, the administration has urged residents and tourists to exercise caution. Deputy Commissioner Torul S. Ravish advised people to avoid going near rivers and streams. Those planning trekking or excursions should do so with close attention to the weather forecast.

At the sub-divisional level, 11 to 12 roads are currently blocked, and efforts are underway to clear them. The Sainj-Raila bridge has been restored, and its safety is being tested. Work to restore the road near Manihar is in progress and expected to be completed soon. Restoration is also underway at Bindu Dhank on National Highway (NH3), with the route expected to reopen for two-way traffic within a day or two.

Kullu, Himachal Pradesh: DC Kullu Torul S. Ravish says, "A Yellow Alert has been issued in the district from today until the 5th of the month. I appeal to all citizens to travel safely. Avoid going to low-lying areas, as water levels can rise at any time. Also, do not go on… pic.twitter.com/U3miwHlpF0 — IANS (@ians_india) July 1, 2025

Parts of the national highway were recently damaged by flooding in the Beas River. Over the past few days, more than 100 water supply lines were disrupted by flooding, and all of them have now been restored. Additionally, over 30 electricity transformers were damaged, and their repair work is currently ongoing, said Manihar.

