Himachal records third lowest rainfall in January in 123 years

Shimla, Feb 6 Himachal Pradesh witnessed large deficient precipitation of 92 per cent in January -- the third lowest since 1901 -- the meteorological office said here on Tuesday.

The state received 6.8 mm rainfall against 85.3 mm normal rainfall in January. Chamba district received the highest rainfall at 13.8 mm, it said.

Bilaspur, Chamba, Hamirpur, Kullu, Shimla, Solan, Una, Kangra, Mandi, Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti districts received a large deficient rainfall, while Sirmaur district received no rainfall.

The previous low in January in the state was recorded in 2004 with a precipitation deficiency of 92 per cent, while it was 98.5 per cent in 2007 and 99.6 per cent in 1966, an all-time low in 123 years.

Another low was recorded in 2018 at 9 mm and in 2016 at 19 mm.

On January 31, there was sufficient amount of snowfall in Udaipur (25.9 cm) and Keylong (8 cm), both in Lahaul-Spiti; Kothi (15 cm) in Kullu district; Sangla (5 cm) in Kinnaur district; and Khadrala (14 cm) in Shimla district.

On the same day, Tissa (31 mm), Chamba (25.2 mm), Manali (12 mm) and Jubbal (11.2 mm) received rainfall.

