Himachal to begin procurement of naturally grown barley from Oct 8

Shimla, Oct 5 The Himachal Pradesh government will begin the procurement of naturally grown barley in Pangi from October 8 at a minimum support price (MSP) of Rs 60 per kg, it said on Sunday.

This is the first time such a government-supported procurement drive is taking place in this remote region, and with this initiative farmers are highly enthusiastic.

A government spokesperson said here that all preparations for the procurement of barley have been completed by the Agriculture Department.

Five procurement centres have been set up across the Pangi Valley at Hudan, Sechu, Sural, Killar and Sach.

As of now, 80 farmers of Pangi have registered with the department to benefit from this decision.

Promoting natural farming remains a key priority for the state government, which has already completed the procurement of naturally grown wheat from across Himachal Pradesh.

Through 22 procurement centres, 2,123.587 quintals of wheat has been purchased from 838 farmers.

The procured wheat is being processed into flour and porridge and will be marketed under the 'Him-Bhog' brand.

Farmers have been paid Rs 1.27 crore for their produce, besides Rs 4.15 lakh as transport subsidy.

The spokesperson said that the state government is committed to encouraging naturally grown produce by offering MSPs for different crops like Rs 60 per kg for wheat, Rs 40 for maize, Rs 90 for raw turmeric and Rs 60 for barley.

This initiative not only ensures chemical-free food products for the consumers but also guarantees better prices for farmers cultivating through natural methods.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said the present government is dedicated to strengthening the rural economy and putting money directly into the hands of villagers.

To achieve this, the state government has launched two new initiatives, the Milk Incentive Scheme and the Transport Subsidy Scheme, starting in the Arki Assembly constituency of Solan district.

Under the milk incentive scheme, farmers associated with registered milk cooperative societies will receive an incentive of Rs 3 per litre, while under the Transport Subsidy Scheme private milk societies will also receive Rs 3 per litre as financial assistance for milk collection and transportation.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor