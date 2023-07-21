Himachal to get heavy rains till Sunday: Met Office

Shimla, July 21 Himachal Pradesh is set to get heavy rains till Sunday onwards even as most roads in the interiors of the state remain closed to traffic after last week’s torrential rains and landslides.

The government has advised people to avoid unnecessary travel across the state due to heavy rain forecast.

"The entire state is likely to experience heavy spells of rainfall from Friday onwards," an official of the meteorological department told IANS.

He said isolated spells of very heavy rainfall in Chamba, Kangra, Shimla, Kullu, Mandi, Bilaspur, Solan and Sirmaur districts and heavy rainfall in Una, Hamirpur, Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti districts in the next 24-48 hours.

Subsequently, light to moderate precipitation associated with thunderstorms and lightning is likely to continue in most parts of the state for the subsequent three-four days.

"The average maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be normal during the next four-five days," he said.

In view of expected rainfall, there could be disruption of traffic and other essential services in the state.

The Met office said flashfloods in Kangra, Chamba, Shimla, Mandi, Kullu, Sirmaur, Solan, Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti districts are expected.

