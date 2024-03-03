Himachal to introduce e-governance services in all 60 urban local bodies

Shimla, March 3 Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu on Sunday said the government was introducing e-governance services across all 60 urban local bodies in order to revolutionize public services.

Under the National Urban Digital Mission (NUDM), the government has signed a tripartite agreement with the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs and the National Institute of Urban Affairs to implement the Urban Platform for DeliverY of Online Governance (UPYOG) platform, which is set to digitize and transform urban services by providing a unified portal for citizens.

CM Sukhu said the citizens can expect easy access to urban services, automated status updates, and improved collaboration with city officials, while urban local bodies will experience increased productivity, improved time-bound delivery of services, enhanced revenue generation and data-driven performance management.

Furthermore, the government will benefit from real-time data to plan and formulate policies, expedite fund disbursement based on project milestones, and foster innovation and competition among cities.

“The initiative to implement e-governance services across all urban local bodies in the state through a common integrated digital platform, aims to enhance transparency, efficiency, and coordination in urban governance through technology integration,” he said.

“The government remains committed to leveraging technology across departments to deliver improved services to its citizens,” he further said.

The CM said that as part of the implementation plan, the State Project Monitoring Unit (SPMU) will be established at the state level to oversee the UPYOG platform.

Additionally, the initiative includes the utilization of a drone-based Geographical Information System (GIS) for property mapping and door-to-door family survey for generating Parivar Register in urban local bodies.

