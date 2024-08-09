Himachal to procure up to 20 quintals of naturally grown wheat at Rs 40 per kg

Shimla, Aug 9 The Himachal Pradesh government will procure up to 20 quintals of naturally grown grains per family at a rate of Rs 40 per kg for wheat and Rs 30 per kg for maize, officials said on Friday.

This initiative is a part of the HIM-UNNATI scheme, which is aimed at promoting natural farming in the state.

With an allocation of Rs 150 crore, this scheme will bolster the efforts of approximately 1.92 lakh farmers already practising chemical-free farming on over 32,149 hectares.

The programme will focus on making the agriculture sector economically viable through a cluster-based development model and promoting natural farming.

Under HIM-UNNATI, the government will consolidate small-holding farmers to enable bulk production, ensuring a sufficient marketable surplus.

The initiative will also integrate various ongoing agricultural schemes and coordinate with departments such as Animal Husbandry, Horticulture, Fisheries, and Rural Development to maximize the scheme's impact.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday said: "The scheme would particularly benefit small and marginal farmers, women farmers, and those from weaker sections of society, including Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and below poverty line (BPL) families.

"The scheme is expected to generate self-employment opportunities for approximately 50,000 farmers through the creation of 2,600 focused agricultural clusters. Additionally, it is anticipated to increase productivity by 15-20 per cent in vegetables and cereals."

The HIM-UNNATI scheme includes 100 per cent soil test-based nutrient management to enhance soil productivity, the promotion of high-end product cultivation, and support for traditional crops and millet procurement.

The government has earmarked Rs 50 crore for this fiscal to establish 10 new farmer producer organisations (FPOs) and an additional Rs 10 crore for assistance with wire mesh and barbed wire.

"As part of our commitment to promote natural farming, the government will procure up to 20 quintals of naturally grown grains per family at a rate of Rs 40 per kg for wheat and Rs 30 per kg for maize. This initiative aims to encourage chemical-free farming and foster agricultural entrepreneurship in the state," said the Chief Minister.

The HIM-UNNATI scheme represents the third phase of the Rajiv Gandhi Start-up YojanaHi, further incentivising natural farming practices.

The government also plans to certify 15,000 acres of land as natural farming land through a dedicated web portal.

Additionally, over 1.41 lakh farmers have already been certified under the Certified Evaluation Tool for Agriculture Resource Analysis system.

Natural farming has seen growing popularity in Himachal Pradesh, particularly among women farmers who have shown leadership in adopting these sustainable practices.

